Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) fights for the ball with Perth Glory's Chris Harold (L) and Gabriel Popovic (R) during their pre-season friendly match at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 13, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Perth: Unsettled Paul Pogba provided the back-heel flick for England striker Marcus Rashford to score in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the A-League’s Perth Glory on Saturday at Perth Stadium.

With his back to the goal in the 60th minute, Rashford took Pogba’s pass, swivelled and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the Perth net.

Midfielder James Garner, who had been on the pitch for only a minute, scored United’s second goal in the 85th on a long-range volley after a mix-up in the Perth defence.

After a scoreless first half, Rashford and Pogba were two of 11 changes for United at the start of the second. Pogba’s future with the club has been the subject of much speculation after saying that he wants to play elsewhere in Europe next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Daniel James started for the visitors but fellow summer signing and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the bench until halftime.

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof were not included in the line-up.