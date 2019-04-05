Paris: Paris St-Germain can clinch a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons this weekend and complete the first part of a domestic double after booking their place in the final of the French Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will know well ahead of kick-off on Sunday whether they can round off their title procession with a victory at home to League Cup champions Strasbourg. PSG will claim the championship for the eighth time — and draw to within two of the record held by St-Etienne — with a win at the Parc des Princes if Lille slip up away to Reims earlier in the day. Yet Tuchel, whose side are on track to shatter their 96-point return from the 2015-16 campaign, denied recent reports he has signed an extension with PSG until 2021.

“I can’t confirm, we should wait a bit,” said the German, who saw his team agonisingly knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Manchester United last month. Marquinhos became the latest high-profile PSG injury casualty during Wednesday’s 3-0 semi-final defeat of Nantes, joining Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria on the sidelines.