Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe finally both fit and playing, the pressure is on Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel to get his all-star attack firing going into the second half of the season.

Injuries and off-field issues had prevented the two most expensive players on the planet from starting a game together this season until PSG’s 2-0 midweek over Nantes which kept the reigning champions five points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Both players scored, but PSG were sluggish, and not for the first time in recent weeks.

“Maybe it’s just in our heads — because we are afraid of losing the ball, we end up losing the ball,” admitted Tuchel.

“We need to think about winning, about building attacks, creating chances. It is clear that we need to improve, get our intensity back.”