Paris St-Germain's Juan Bernat and Thiago Silva look dejected after the loss to Rennes. Image Credit: Reuters

Rennes: Rennes came from behind to stun lacklustre Paris St Germain with a deserved 2-1 victory at Roazhon Park in France’s Ligue 1.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel left Neymar out of his squad for the second consecutive week amid uncertainty over the forward’s future and his side struggled to break down the resilient French Cup holders in the Brazilian’s absence.

The visitors were gifted the opener when Edinson Cavani tapped in after a defensive mix-up, but M’Baye Niang’s strike drew Rennes level on the stroke of half-time before Romain Del Castillo headed in the winner early in the second period.

PSG captain Thiago Silva insisted that the ongoing saga around his compatriot’s future played no part in his team’s poor performance.

“For everyone it’s difficult, but it’s not an excuse,” he said. “Neymar was not there. We must think of ourselves. I hope it’s the last [defeat of the season].”

Rennes join Lyon and Nice at the summit of the table on maximum points after the opening two rounds of the season, while the defeat leaves PSG in eighth.