The news reports were coming in thick and fast but not as quickly as the wild rumours as the minutes ticked down on another frantic final 24 hours of the January transfer window. Messi was again seen boarding a flight to England... Mbappe was spotted in Spain... And Ronaldo was training in China... The window slammed shut at midnight and put an end to actual deals, and the rumours too.

Clubs all over Europe will now be taking stock of the situation. Have they made the right moves for a late title charge? Is the new striker going to score the goals to drag them out of the relegation dogfight? Clubs have been making desperate attempts to sign players and improve their squads and ultimately their fortunes for the second half of the football season and whether or not they have remains to be seen. But what we have just seen is the most exciting day in the football calendar.

Big moves

As ever, there were plenty of big moves and more than a few surprises. A total of £295 million was spent by English Premier League football clubs during the month of January making it the second-highest in the history of the winter transfer window. The record was set in 2018 when £430 million exchanged hands. The combined spend of Europe’s other top four leagues in Italy, Spain, Germany and France was £317 million proving the English Premier League still is the world’s biggest domestic football competition not just financially but in terms of excitement and drama.

Several clubs splashed the cash and brought in new recruits but to say Everton had a busy day would be a massive understatement. Not only did the Toffees make two prominent signings they also unveiled a new manager too. Frank Lampard has taken over from the sacked Rafa Benitez but the Chelsea legend was barely through the door on his first day at the club before he started reshaping a team which is beginning to flirt with the dreaded drop. The 43-year-old was instrumental in bringing in Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham outcast Dele Alli. Both players have struggled at their previous clubs and will be hoping to resurrect their flagging careers at Goodison Park. 24-year-old Van de Beek seems to have struggled with the physicality of the English game having arrived from Ajax but now he has a great chance to prove he is a quality midfielder, and boy do Everton need one. They have again lost their best player Abdoulaye Doucoure to injury and look weak in the middle of the park whenever he isn’t available. Van de Beek is not exactly a like for like replacement but he is a bit more creative and if he can settle in soon with his new teammates he could be vital in ensuring Everton’s safety and possible late push for the European spots.

Strange move

The strangest deal of the window has to be Alli’s arrival to the blue half of Merseyside. Lampard feels he can get the best out of the England international whose career has stalled after he burst onto the scene a few years ago. Still just 25-years-old, if he can knuckle down and focus on improving under the guidance of Lampard, who was one of the best midfielders of his generation, then he could be the steal of the window. But it is a gamble as his previous managers – Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte – all failed to get the best out of him so there is no telling how well he will do at Everton.

Meanwhile, strugglers Newcastle have been flexing their muscles following the takeover by their new mega-rich Saudi owners and brought in defenders Dan Burn from Brighton and Matt Targett from Aston Villa on deadline day. They join fellow defender Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood who joined earlier last month and now coach Eddie Howe will hope the new arrivals will stimulate the squad and get them out of the relegation zone. But the players will need to settle into their new environment before fans can see the best of them - however, time is something the Magpies just do not have.

Speaking of the aforementioned Conte, he knows how to put together a title winning team and it looks like he has weaved a bit of his magic at White Hart Lane with several strong signings. He raided Italians Juventus for midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski while allowing Alli and Tanguy Ndombele to leave. The squad has been further trimmed following the departure of Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso. Spurs are currently very well placed to break into the top four and it will be interesting to see how the new recruits fare. I believe they will feel right at home under the guidance of Conte and Spurs will easily finish inside the top four.

Nearly every team did some business in January apart for West Ham United and many feel it is an opportunity missed by coach David Moyes. The Hammers have had a great start to the season and have the Champions League in their sights but they have allowed the window to pass by without strengthening the squad. If they were to suffer one or two injuries to key personnel then they could find themselves dropping down the league table like a stone.