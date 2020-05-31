Boost for English football as teams aim for a return to action

The Premier League is hoping to restart on June 17 Image Credit: Reuters

The English Premier League received a much-needed boost when news emerged that there are no new positive COVID-19 cases following the latest round of testing on players and staff.

“The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league said in a statement.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the EPL and results will be made public after each round of testing.

The season is set to resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City facing Arsenal.