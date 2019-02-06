London: Fourth-tier Newport County will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after shocking Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough 2-0 on Tuesday.
Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond scored brilliant second-half goals for the Welsh side to secure a plum tie at home to Pep Guardiola’s side on February 16.
Newport were more than worthy of their win as they dominated from start to finish under torrential rain at Rodney Parade and on a mudbath of a pitch that City will not relish.
A penalty appeal for handball by Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was waved away and 40-year-old Greek goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos made a string of saves to keep Tony Pulis’s side level at the break.
However, Konstantopoulos could not keep out Willmott’s strike from outside the box two minutes into the second period and Amond fired a well-worked corner into the top corner 23 minutes from time to send Newport into the last 16 for the first time in 70 years.
Wolves survived another scare from League One Shrewsbury to set up a fifth round visit to Bristol City with a 3-2 win at Molineux.
But for Matt Doherty’s stoppage-time equaliser, Shrewsbury would have knocked out the side that sit seventh in the Premier League when they first met in a 2-2 draw 10 days ago.
The Irish wing-back opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men and then levelled just before half-time after goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent had put the Shrews 2-1 in front.
Ivan Cavaleiro then completed the Wolves comeback in the second half.
Brentford will travel to Swansea for an all-Championship tie after seeing off non-league outfit Barnet 3-1.
And Steve McClaren’s Queen’s Park Rangers will host Watford next after goals from Nahki Wells and Matt Smith beat Portsmouth 2-0.
In German Cup, Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup 4-2 on penalties by visitors Werder Bremen in the last 16 on Tuesday after a thrilling 3-3 draw, with the Bundesliga leaders twice throwing away the lead in extra time.
Max Kruse netted the decisive spot kick for Bremen whose goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka had saved penalties from Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp.
Achraf Hakimi’s 113th minute strike appeared to have clinched Dortmund’s place in the quarter-finals but Bremen’s Martin Harnik netted six minutes later to force the shootout.
Bremen, who are 10th in the league standings, took a fifth minute lead through Milot Rashica but Dortmund captain Marco Reus levelled in first-half stoppage time from a free kick. Reus had to be substituted due to injury after the interval.
US international Christian Pulisic put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the end of the first half of extra time but Claudio Pizarro levelled for Bremen after the second interval, leaving Hakimi and Harnik to trade blows for each side before the shootout.