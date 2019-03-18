Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (C) is evacuated after sustaining a head injury during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Udinese at the San Paolo stadium in Naples Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been placed under observation in hospital after collapsing on the pitch following a knock to the head in his team’s 4-2 Serie A win over Udinese on Sunday.

The Colombia international received treatment after colliding with striker Ignacio Pussetto minutes into the game at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, was treated on the pitch but later returned to play with bandages around his head.

But 41 minutes later, Ospina collapsed to the ground as medics rushed on, with the player stretchered off and transferred to the nearby San Paolo hospital in an ambulance for tests.

“Fortunately it’s nothing serious, he’s conscious, they did a CAT scan that is negative, he’ll remain under observation,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti.