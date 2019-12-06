Lionel Messi with his sixth Ballon d'Or. Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will display his sixth Ballon d’Or award to the fans before kick-off in the La Liga game against Mallorca on Sunday.

“Lionel Messi will display his sixth Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Camp Nou,” the club said in a statement.

The Argentina international won the award on Tuesday and has gone past Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo to win the most number of Ballon d’Or awards. Ronaldo has won it five times.