Barcelona: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will display his sixth Ballon d’Or award to the fans before kick-off in the La Liga game against Mallorca on Sunday.
“Lionel Messi will display his sixth Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Camp Nou,” the club said in a statement.
The Argentina international won the award on Tuesday and has gone past Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo to win the most number of Ballon d’Or awards. Ronaldo has won it five times.
Barca could find themselves knocked down to second place in the standings on Saturday as Real Madrid take on Espanyol earlier in the day. Barcelona are top on goal difference from their arch-rivals.