Messi Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi will not travel to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour after sustaining a calf problem on his return to training from a close season break, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

The Argentine forward experienced discomfort in his right leg during Monday’s training session and tests confirmed that the 32-year-old had suffered a grade one calf strain, forcing him out of the tour.

“Messi will remain in Barcelona... his availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona are set to travel to the US later on Monday, with two friendly matches scheduled against Italian Serie A side Napoli on August 7 (Miami) and 10 (Michigan).

Messi was banned from international duty for three months and fined $50,000 after levelling accusations of “corruption” at South American soccer chiefs during last month’s Copa America.