Milan: Maurizio Sarri could get the all-clear to be present for his first home clash as Juventus coach on Saturday against his former club Napoli, after missing the season-opener with pneumonia.

The eight-time defending champions’ first home game of the campaign pits them against last season’s runners-up.

The 60-year-old has reportedly irritated club bosses by continuing to smoke despite his health issues.

Chain-smoking Sarri was photographed holding a packet of cigarettes while posing with fans outside his home earlier this week.

Despite his condition, Sarri has still conducted training sessions, and in recent days has come out on the pitch, according to reports in Italy.

The former Chelsea manager spent three trophy-less seasons with Napoli and his decision to join Juventus has been viewed as a betrayal by his former club and supporters.