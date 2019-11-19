Reports in Argentina suggest his departure is linked to an imminent management shake-up

Gimnasia y Esgrima team coach Diego Armando Maradona gestures to supporters as he leaves the field after an Argentina First Division Superliga football match against Estudiantes, at El Bosque stadium, in La Plata, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Image Credit: AFP

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has quit as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia, less than three months after taking over, a club source told AFP on Tuesday.

Maradona resigned and will not lead the team out next Sunday, the source said. Reports in Argentina suggest his departure is linked to an imminent management shake-up at the La Plata club.