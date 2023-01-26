Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), on Thursday met with Nasser Fahad Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The meeting, held in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, discussed Qatar’s experience in managing major international sporting events and explored prospects for collaboration between the two countries in the sporting field.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated Qatar and its leadership for hosting the most successful edition of the World Cup to date. Sheikh Mansoor said Qatar’s exceptional organisation of the event reflects the deep expertise and capabilities of the region.
He highlighted the keenness of GCC countries to promote the growth of their sports sectors. He stressed the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing between GCC countries to enhance the region’s position on the global sports map.
Expressing his pleasure at meeting Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Al Khater said the efforts of the UAE and Qatar have helped raise the region’s profile as a venue for international sporting events.