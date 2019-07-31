Manchester United's Eric Bailly Image Credit: AFP

Oslo: Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out until the end of the year after suffering a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.

Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.

“He’s had an operation,” said Solskjaer. “He’ll miss the best part of four or five months. Hopefully, we’ll get him back around about Christmas.”

The Ivory Coast international missed United’s 1-0 win over Norwegian club Kristiansund in a friendly on Tuesday. It was the club’s fifth pre-season win in succession. Juan Mata scored the winner from a stoppage-time penalty to end the Norwegians’ determined resistance.

United’s next match is against AC Milan on Saturday in the ICC, their last pre-season encounter before facing Chelsea in their Premier League opener on August 11.

Solskjaer’s son Noah made his first-team debut for Kristiansund against United. The 19-year-old midfielder has made his way through the junior ranks and been training with the senior team, who play in the Norwegian top flight, and he and several other young players were rewarded with call-ups for the prestigious friendly.