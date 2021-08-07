Dubai: Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-0 pre-season friendly win against a lacklustre Everton side at Old Trafford today.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer was able to unleash several of his big guns for the first time as the Red Devils completed their preparations for the new 2021/22 Premier League season in emphatic style.
They were without £73 million signing Jadon Sancho but they didn’t miss him as they ran riot against Rafa Benitez’s Toffees and stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were all on target with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again looking fragile in a club jersey after his Euro 2020 heroics.
Pressure on Benitez
Diogo Dalot added fourth in injury time as some Everton fans in the away end chanted ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Benitez. The former Liverpool boss has only just started at Goodison but many still aren’t happy with him being given the job after six years at Anfield earlier in his career.
The pressure will be on Benitez to somehow ensure Everton get off to flying start next weekend when the real action begins against Southampton and on this showing there are many areas in which they will need to improve.
United go into next Saturday lunchtime’s home clash with Leeds United in good heart after a fine show full of guile, craft and goals.