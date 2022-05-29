New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be set to make Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté his first signing.
United are keen on the 31-year-old and wish to bolster their midfield for the new season. Kanté’s contract expires next year and the Old Trafford club are monitoring the France international’s situation.
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is not willing to sell the former Leicester player even though he has had an injury plagued season. But, the Blues could lose the star for nothing next year and so they could be forced to accept a suitable bid this summer.
Loan spell
Tuchel is expected to give more game time to midfielder Conor Gallagher after the youngster’s impressive loan at Crystal Palace.
West Ham’s Declan Rice has been linked with several clubs after another solid season and his next destination could be Stamford Bridge if Kanté moves on.