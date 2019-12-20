Manchester City will not stand in Mikel Arteta's way to join Arsenal. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Manchester City were demanding that Arsenal paid a full two million pounds in compensation for Mikel Arteta lst night as the north London club prepared to unveil their new head coach on Friday.

Arteta said his farewells to City staff and agreed a three-and-a half-year deal with Arsenal, his former club. His first game as a manager will be on Boxing Day, when Arsenal face Bournemouth, after it was decided that there was not enough time for him to take control of the team for Saturday’s match against Everton.

Arsenal’s lawyers finally made contact with City late on Wednesday night, before Arteta’s agent then approached the Manchester club on Thursday afternoon. As of Friday night, there had still been no formal agreement between the clubs over the Spaniard’s departure. City remained furious at Arsenal’s conduct and were refusing to negotiate over an exit fee of 2 million pounds.

Sources at Arsenal suggested there had been informal discussions between Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football, and Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, who know each other through their spells at Barcelona.

City refuted those claims and remain unhappy that formal conversations had not taken place between the respective executives of the clubs earlier this week, given how advanced Arteta’s discussions with Arsenal had become.

Arteta has kept City manager Pep Guardiola fully abreast of the situation, though, and the champions have had no issue with the conduct of their assistant manager.