Abu Dhabi: City Football Schools in the UAE has devised a summer training programme that combines face-to-face coaching and online teaching – allowing players across the country to develop their skills during the next two months.
The carefully created programme ensures youngsters across the UAE to improve their game throughout the summer via both online and practical tutorials.
The seven-week programme, which kicks off on July 5 [Sunday], will provide exciting and engaging ways for aspiring players to continue to learn and develop.
The programme runs for four days per week, from Sunday to Wednesday, and is broken down into morning and evening sessions.
The online sessions, which take place in the morning, will teach players about the educational side of football, providing them with details about how the game works, along with information on the methods and styles used by Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City first team.
In the evenings, it’s all about the practical side of the game, with players getting out on the pitch and developing their techniques under the guidance of expert coaches from City Football Schools.
Throughout the programme, all practical sessions will take place indoors to protect players from the heat, while a series of health and safety guidelines set out by both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Sports Councils have been strictly adhered to across all locations.