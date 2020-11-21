Cairo: Egypt’s Liverpool star Mohammed Salah, who has tested positive for the coronavirus in his homeland, left for the UK to continue medical treatment, local officials said.
A private plane, carrying Salah and his compatriot Mohammed Al Neny, who plays for Arsenal, took off Friday from the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada, they added.
Last week, Al Neny also tested positive for COVID-19.
Both footballers boarded the medically equipped aircraft that transported them to the UK to complete their isolation and treatment in coordination between the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and their respective clubs, the officials added.
UK treatment
The EFA said that it had agreed with Liverpool and Arsenal to allow Salah and Al Neny, who also play for the Pharaohs, to continue their treatment in the UK, hoping they will soon test negative for the virus.
Both players had been earlier transported from Cairo to the Red Sea resort of Gouna in Hurghada after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Salah, 28, had missed the Pharaohs’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo. Egypt won in both matches played last week.
Salah tested positive for coronavirus days after he had attended his younger brother’s wedding in Cairo and an EFA party given to honour him. However, it is not clear yet when and where the Liverpool striker had contracted the virus.