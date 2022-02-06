Copy of 574694-01-02-1644156842009
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino in action during the English FA Cup fourth round match against Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup today at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool’s perseverance paid off eight minutes into the second period when Jota rose highest to head home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from a set piece for his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool doubled the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed new 45 million-euro ($51.5 million) signing Luis Diaz to steal the ball in Cardiff’s box and cut back after some nifty footwork to Minamino, who fired home.

Return to action

Midfielder Elliott then marked his return to action after ankle surgery earlier this season with a dazzling strike when he expertly controlled a cross from Andy Robertson before turning on the spot and volleying home.

Cardiff pulled one back as a consolation when 19-year-old Rubin Colwill initiated a counter-attack after stealing the ball in midfield, and he finished it with aplomb with a shot from the edge of the box.

Liverpool will host Norwich City in the fifth round.

FA Cup fifth round draw:
Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood