MAN UTD v LIVERPOOL
The teams are out, and we are moments away from battle. Should be a belter.
However, as they say (whoever they are), everything goes out the window in a Cup game and Liverpool will be determined to get back on track in their pursuit of even more silverware. Where better to get your vim back that at the home of rivals United?
United still feel aggrieved at missing an opportunity to get one over Liverpool last week in the league and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. But they have the bit between their teeth tonight after Burnley showed them the way with a 1-0 win over Klopp's side in midweek.
Liverpool are reigning champions in the EPL, while United have been a laughing stock for almost a decade. But the pendulum has swung and now the Anfield club are in the doldrums - without a win in five and sliding down the table - while the Old Trafford side are in the ascendancy and flying high.
Earlier, Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley all made it through to the fifth round, at the expense of Luton, Fulham and Brentford respectively. Either United or Liverpool will join that mob on the scraphead soon - but which team?
Hello, and welcome to the winner-takes-all clash of the titans in the FA Cup fourth round. Just like Dustin Poirier and Conor McGergor earlier today in Abu Dhabi, there can only be one winner tonight as COVID chaos has meant the FA has done away with replays in the Cup this season.
The two greatest rivals in English football go head-to-head and something has to give. The Premier League champions are up against the current Premier League leaders - and if anything, the odds favour the home side, despite the recent record of the visitors.