Jurgen Klopp at Old Trafford Image Credit: AFP

08:58PM



MAN UTD v LIVERPOOL

The teams are out, and we are moments away from battle. Should be a belter.

However, as they say (whoever they are), everything goes out the window in a Cup game and Liverpool will be determined to get back on track in their pursuit of even more silverware. Where better to get your vim back that at the home of rivals United?

United still feel aggrieved at missing an opportunity to get one over Liverpool last week in the league and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. But they have the bit between their teeth tonight after Burnley showed them the way with a 1-0 win over Klopp's side in midweek.

Liverpool are reigning champions in the EPL, while United have been a laughing stock for almost a decade. But the pendulum has swung and now the Anfield club are in the doldrums - without a win in five and sliding down the table - while the Old Trafford side are in the ascendancy and flying high.

Earlier, Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley all made it through to the fifth round, at the expense of Luton, Fulham and Brentford respectively. Either United or Liverpool will join that mob on the scraphead soon - but which team?

