UNITED v SEVILLA
Hello all, so after the drama of the Champions League quarter-finals, it is the wee brother who takes centre stage now as Manchester United and Sevilla battle it out at the (copy-and-paste) RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne for a place in the Europa League final.
United scraped into the final four thanks to an extra-time win over Copenhagen, while Sevilla overcame Wolves. Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk lock horns tomorrow.
The matches are all being held in Germany to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, and Cologne gets the honours this evening. One hour to kick-off... team news should be trickling through in a mo!