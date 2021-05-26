The Europa League final match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland Image Credit: AP

11:19PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

The Spanish side are creeping into the game more now and Trigueros has a great chance but slices wide from a volley at the back post. Foyth is still bloodied and now has a bandage on his head. Poor lad.

11:13PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Foyth has blood dripping from his face following a tangle with RAshford and Pogba. Not too clear but that looked a little unsportsmanlike.

11:08PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

United get the first shot away as, following a Cavani effort, McTominay fires wide. The English side have the edge in the opening exchanges but Villarreal marshalling well.

11:07PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Traditional colours on show on the field and - at last - in the stands - with United in their red and black, with Villarreal living up to their 'Yellow Submarine' nickname in full 'amarillo'.

11:00PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Kick-off. Will Solskjaer become the first Norwegian to lift a major European trophy as coach? We will find out soon enough.

10:55PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Silly dancing ceremony done with. The teams are trotting out. Five mins to kick-off.

10:50PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Nine in a row!

10:45PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

WHAT'S AT STAKE? While United are already qualified for the Champions League next season, a win tonight would not only give them a shiny trophy, it would guarantee them a top seed and an easier draw for the group stages. It is a different story for Villarreal, who finished way down in seventh in La Liga. Win and it is Champs League, lose and they drop all the way down to the newly minted Europa Conference League play-offs. Lots of motivation for the Spaniards there.

10:36PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

30 mins to kick-off and I guess the good news for United is there are no real surprises in the line-ups. Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea return after a rest at the weekend, while the evergreen Edinson Cavani and young pup Mason Greenwood lead the attacking line. Sadly there was some trouble in the city of Gdansk before the game as some United fans were attacked. Read more here.

10:33PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Villarreal boss will be no stranger to tonight’s opposition as he faced United plenty during his time as Arsenal boss until his dismissal in 2019.

"It could be a major night for United as they have had a tough time recently," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "They haven't won a trophy for four years but succees tonight could kickstart a new period of success. However, Villarreal will be no pushovers, especially with Emery in charge and we all know how well Spanish sides do in this competition."

10:28PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Straight in with the team news from the phonetically wonderful Gdansk in Poland:

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Gerard, Bacca. Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Mario, Funes Mori, Raba, Estupinan, Alcacer, Moreno, Coquelin, Pena, Jaume, Moi Gomez, Nino.

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani. Subs: Maguire, Mata, Grant, Fred, Diallo, James, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek, Tuanzebe.

10:23PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD