11:55PM



From 55 years to 45 minutes for England. I wonder what will feel longer over the next three-quarters of and hour? "I'm going with the next 45," says a friend James. Not sure if he meant minutes or years...

11:50PM



Phew! Southgate's boys have the advantage through Shaw's brilliant early strike. Italy are creeping into it more and more though. Still in the balance. Two late chances just before the whistle let England know they cannot give the boys in blue a sniff. The England fans were the ones calling for the half-time whistle ...

11:41PM



Five to go and Italy have another free-kick. England clear before referee Bjorn Kuipers gets in the way as Italy try to follow up.

11:39PM



Chiesa has been getting on the ball more and is trying to make a difference. Oh hello! Italy get as close as they have all evening as Chiesa skips past Rice but is a yard off target with his shot. Pickford yet to make a save.

11:34PM



England getting a wee bit deeper now... but Italy passes are still slack.

11:29PM



Some nice link-up play in the middle from Italy but Insigne's shot from distance goes wide and he turns to his teammates calling for support.

11:26PM



So Italy have been allowed to settle down. Maybe sensible from Southgate to also calm it down rather than a rush of blood from his boys. Not a lull by any means but Italy are finding more time on the ball. Neither keeper been worried over the last five mins or so...

11:18PM



Italy are not used to being this position, and given England's deeper bench, this will be a true test of character. Can Italy bring on Grealish????

11:15PM



All England now, the proverbial tail is up and they are going for the kill before Italy even have a foot in ths game. Impressive.

11:12PM



That was Luke Shaw's first ever goal for England and if Wembley (or England) had a roof, it just got ripped off. Trippier's cross in was a dream and Shaw just let rip as the Italians backed off. How many of you had Shaw as first scorer?

11:08PM



Italy are rocked after that start. They regroup and begin their pick and pass game again. This just got real for England (copyright Will Smith or Martin Lawrence). Free-kick Italy... over the bar from Insigne

11:04PM



Shaw at the far post finds a great cross and volleys home from the left-hand side. What a start for England!

11:03PM



Wee shaky start for England as Maguire gives away a corner, but...

11:01PM



Toot-toot. Toy sponsor car, get out of the way, we have business to attend to. Italy get us under way.

10:59PM



Anthems done - Queen saved and Italy brothers awakened (one slightly louder than the other) - Prince William enjoyed that one. Here we go!

10:50PM



Coach speeches are done, teams are in the tunnel and the anthems are next.

10:44PM



The England fans have adopted 'Sweet Caroline' as their anthem for some reason and it is ringing around Wembley with 15 to go.

10:42PM



Stat attack thanks to the mighty OptaJoe! I don't know where he gets the time ...

10:37PM



While England will have the overwhelming support from the stands. The pockets of Italians are confident football is 'coming Rome'. Southgate will he hoping for a strong start to keep the crowd onside, as they are a demanding bunch...

10:23PM



So, any surprises for you in those starting line-ups? Get in touch on twitter at @gulfnewssport, or @mattjosmith if you want to heckle me... 35 mins to go!!!!

10:21PM



Of course, we are at Wembley, with much talk over England’s ‘home’ advantage — they played their quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome of all places.

England boss Southgate: “I’m very grateful to all of the players and the incredible staff I’ve got with me, that we’ve been able to get to our first final for 55 years. But of course we know now we’ve got to deliver for you, so we’ll be doing everything we can. Your support and energy has given us a huge lift, and I know it will on Sunday.”

Italy skipper Chiellini says his men are ready for Wembley: “There is always a home team. That has happened in the past and it won’t be the last time. There is no controversy. It is a dream for football lovers everywhere to be involved in the final and it will be even better if we can win it.”

10:17PM



10:16PM



10:14PM



10:04PM



Unsurprisingly, the England fans have been out — umm — partying all day. There is an air of confidence on the streets but Gareth Southgate will have his boys in a bubble of calm away from the tumult outside. Mancini, likewise, will be shielding his men in blue, while prepping them for a raucous reception when they step onto the Wembley pitch.

10:03PM



I personally cannot remember a Euros quite like this one — but I am a young pup of 45. We have had wonder goals by the shed-load, own-goals by the bucketload, upsets, harrowing moments and some real bonding moments. For all its critics, this cross-country epic has truly delivered.

10:01PM



