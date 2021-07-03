England's forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the quarter-final against Ukraine Image Credit: AFP

12:35AM



What a day. 4-0 and back at home to Wembley. Brilliant game, brilliant day by the looks of it.

12:28AM



GOAL! England 4 Ukraine 0

Tremendous. I hate the term but Jordan Henderson thinks he has brought it home.

12:24AM



England 3 Ukraine 0

Easy street now for England as Kane almost makes it 4

12:16AM



England 3 Ukraine 0

Brilliant stuff. Harry got his nose in and now he is on fire. Declan Rice comes off for Jordan Henderson.

12:11AM



GOAL! England 3 Ukraine 0

Book your ticket home. Kane has made it real!!!!!!

Gimme a chance to keep up Harry!

12:08AM



GOAL! England 2 Ukraine 0

Bang! Maguire puts it to bed moments after the resart.

12:02AM



England 1 Ukraine 0

Still blowing my mind why Southgage does not start Grealish. This game would be in the bag rather than have a nation on tenterhooks. He is the Frank de Boer of the UK. Get rid...

11:58PM



England 1 Ukraine 0

Can they hold their nerve? We have seen England in many similar positions and flump. Jadon Sancho has been great. Let's turn to the future!

11:50PM



England 1 Ukraine 0

Solid finish after a backs-to-the-wall moment. England deserve their lead.

11:48PM



Half-time: England 1 Ukraine 0

11:46PM



These are nervy times now as Ukraine push forward. After those great endeavours early on, why are they now so deep?

11:43PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Shaw is marginally offside as England break again. Then it is all Ukraine. I cannot call where the next goal is coming from.

11:40PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

This is in the balance now as Ukraine step it up a gear

11:36PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

I do not like eating hats. I almost had a baseball cap supper right there. Brilliant save from Bushchan to keep Ukraine in the hunt.

11:32PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Harry has a nod but no joy. The England fans are all too happy despite the miss.

11:30PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

It feels like it should be half time already but we are only approaching 30 mins.

11:25PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Almost time for a breather before Jadon Sancho sends the Ukranian alarm bells ringing. Don't see any more goals from either team soon.

11:20PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Time to keep your heads. Kyle Walker has a wobble and Jordan Pickford has to step up. Maybe the wake-up call England need so they are not to lazy.

11:17PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Engand are not even out of second gear and this looks won. Back to London and easy-peasy in Rome.

11:16PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

This is silky from England. It looks like a steamroll occassion now. I call 4-0.

11:12PM



11:11PM



ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

Early goal... calm nerves... This isn't England. Red card and sloppy own-goal has to be on the cards.

11:09PM



GOAL! ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0

He got his napper down in the last game and now he is the hero. Harrry Kane gets on the end on a Sterling service and England are rolling!

11:04PM



ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0

Solid start for England as they ask early questions.

11:02PM



ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0

11:01PM



ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0

Off we gooooo!.

10:59PM



We know Denmark await after their 2-1 win over the Czechs. but now we have a belter in store.

10:57PM



England v Ukraine

Nervous much? I am and my boys are out! This is where is all really begins. Can Enland do it? We shall see.

10:55PM



