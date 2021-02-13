Liverpool take on Leicester at King Power Stadium Image Credit: Reuters

REFRESH FOR UPDATES

05:08PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

This game has more swings than a Dubai kiddies park as Vardy almost makes the breakthrough but heads straight at Alisson, as we approach half-time.

05:04PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

It’s almost role-reversal now as Leicester hit on the break. Ndidi steals the ball from Thiago and feeds Maddison, but his shot is deflected away.

04:58PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Liverpool geting into their stride now and another sweeping move takes play from the left to the right and Salah's ball in to Firmino is blocked by Schmeiche. The Dane is called into action again to repel the Brazilian moments later with a great outstretched hand from close range. 0-3 for Firmino as he then blast over from the left but Leicester under pressure.

04:54PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

End-to-end again. Leicester look to be in before Maddison forgets the ball with the goal at his mercy, and Liverpool break in numbers. Salah gets it on the left but Mane fires well wide again - fouling Amartey in the process.

04:48PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Early substitution for Liverpool may shake things up - as if this game needed it. The 63-year-old (joke?) Milner trudges off after 17 minutes to be replaced by Thiago. The mounting injury concerns at Liverpool mount some more. Not a bad replacement, mind.

04:47PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Salah hasn't got his eye in yet as he smashes well wide unmarked from a corner.

04:43PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

No let-up so far as Salah gets through before an uncustomary hesitation allows Leicester to clear (cue tumble and half-hearted penalty appeal). An opportunistic effort from Vardy follows as he spots Alisson off his line and the balls lands on the roof of rthe Liverpool net.

04:37PM



If the early action is anything to go by, I'm in for a busy afternoon as Vardy is almost through before Alisson races out to clear, and then Mane is just denied by Soyuncu at the other end. All inside 180 seconds. If this ends 0-0, I will eat my hat (*not wearing a hat).

04:35PM



LEICESTER 0 LIVERPOOL 0

We are under way at King Power Stadium. Can Liverpool bounce back or will it be 'Klopp must go' time from the fickle brigade?

04:27PM



LEICESTER v LIVERPOOL

Klopp is going all out today, with his attacking trident of Salah, Firmino and Mane starting. A few criticisms have been aimed at Brazil's Firmino of late. Let's see how he responds. Schmeichel is back between the sticks for the hosts, and goal-machine Vardy starts. Kick-off coming up.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Amartey, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Thomas, Under, Mendy, Fuchs, Ward, Perez, Iheanacho, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Shaqiri, Williams, Phillips, Adrián, Thiago, Tsimikas, Clarkson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Williams

"Liverpool have to win today if they want to have any chance in the race. But the two Manchester clubs still need to keep an eye on Leicester as we know what they have done in the past," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "However, a win for the Reds - coulped with a loss for City against Spurs - will change the whole complexion again."

04:19PM



LEICESTER v LIVERPOOL

First things first however, and we need to see how Liverpool will contend with a tricky trip to Leicester, given their recent travails that have seen them slide down the table and also crash out of the FA Cup at the hands of old pals Manchester United.

04:16PM



We have three more games to come later today, with Palace hosting Burnley, Brighton taking on Aston Villa and a wee match between Man City and Tottenham: I wonder which side Klopp will be rooting for in that one ...

Fixtures

Crystal Palace v Burnley, 7pm

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 9.30pm

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa, Midnight

04:08PM



Klopp has admitted he is “concerned” by the Reds’ slump in form that has seen them drop points, including back-to-back losses and now sit 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool are fourth, but a win today will take them back up above Leicester. “We have 15 games to go, a lot of points. It’s not about where are the others or where they end up. It’s just about us,” Klopp said.

04:08PM



One could say this is a must-win, or at least a must-not-lose if Jurgen Klopp's defending champions are to hold on to any hope of retaining their title. Leicester, meanwhile, are looking like a more-rounded and complete team that won the title in 2015-16.

04:08PM

