REFRESH FOR UPDATES
LEICESTER v UNITED
10 mins to kick-off...
A victory on the road for United would truly put them among the favourites for the title for the first time since ... well, a long time. They have a game in hand on leaders Liverpool, also! Intriguing indeed. It may be a hindrance to have yet another game on your schedule during this most hectic period in top-flight footy as the English teams are playing almost every other day during the festive fixtures.
"It is a truly unique time in football as we come to the end of the year," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "The tables are packed, especially on Boxing Day as patrons look to shake off their Christmas excesses. A full card of football always helps and it will stay this way right through to January 2 (after which the Premier League goes on a short break)."
LEICESTER v UNITED
Brendan Rodgers Leicester are second, one point ahead of United in third, and a win for either side would have them right on the heels of leaders Liverpool. I'm sure Jurgen klopp would settle for a draw before his Reds play tomorrow.
LEICESTER v UNITED
TEAM NEWS
Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Substitutes: Ward, Iheanacho, Pérez, Amartey, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Fuchs, Thomas
United: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Substitutes: Henderson, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Lingard, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe
Here is a rundown of today’s Boxing day treats
Saturday
Leicester City v Manchester United, 4.30pm
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, 7pm
Fulham v Southampton, 7pm
Arsenal v Chelsea, 9.30pm
Manchester City v Newcastle, midnight
Sheffield United v Everton, midnight
Good afternoon, hope you all had a nice festive Friday feed yesterday and have stocked up on turkey sandwiches for today’s football feast from the English Premier League.
There are six games today to help blow those Christmas cobwebs away, starting with an interesting test for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rejuvenated Manchester United at Leicester City.