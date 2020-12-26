Manchester United warm-up at King Power Stadium Image Credit: Reuters

REFRESH FOR UPDATES

04:21PM



LEICESTER v UNITED

10 mins to kick-off...

A victory on the road for United would truly put them among the favourites for the title for the first time since ... well, a long time. They have a game in hand on leaders Liverpool, also! Intriguing indeed. It may be a hindrance to have yet another game on your schedule during this most hectic period in top-flight footy as the English teams are playing almost every other day during the festive fixtures.

"It is a truly unique time in football as we come to the end of the year," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "The tables are packed, especially on Boxing Day as patrons look to shake off their Christmas excesses. A full card of football always helps and it will stay this way right through to January 2 (after which the Premier League goes on a short break)."

04:07PM



LEICESTER v UNITED

Brendan Rodgers Leicester are second, one point ahead of United in third, and a win for either side would have them right on the heels of leaders Liverpool. I'm sure Jurgen klopp would settle for a draw before his Reds play tomorrow.

04:04PM



LEICESTER v UNITED

TEAM NEWS

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Iheanacho, Pérez, Amartey, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Fuchs, Thomas

United: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Henderson, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Lingard, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe

04:03PM



Here is a rundown of today’s Boxing day treats

Saturday

Leicester City v Manchester United, 4.30pm

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, 7pm

Fulham v Southampton, 7pm

Arsenal v Chelsea, 9.30pm

Manchester City v Newcastle, midnight

Sheffield United v Everton, midnight

04:03PM



Good afternoon, hope you all had a nice festive Friday feed yesterday and have stocked up on turkey sandwiches for today’s football feast from the English Premier League.