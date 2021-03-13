Chelsea take on Leeds United Image Credit: AFP

Roberts in the book for a hefty challenge on Jorginho bafore Leeds break again. They never let up, whether it is 0-0, 4-0 or 0-4, even as the rain pours down now at Elland Road.

Normally about now I write about a lull to let the players gather their breath. But Leeds never let up and Dallas sees another effort denied as Chelsea just about get it back to their keeper. Chelsea look rattled by the pace.

Classic in the making. Roberts and Bamford play a nice 1-2 and Roberts dinks in a lovely effory but Mendy tips it onto the bar.

Now it is comedy time as Diego Llorente pings the ball off Luke Ayling and it hits the Leeds bar. This is two sides intent on attack being the best form of defence so far.

Early chances at both ends as Kai Havertz has the ball robbed off his toes as he was about to pull the trigger, before Leeds break and have the ball in the net through Tyler Roberts, but the flag is up for offside.

Under way. Leeds have had an up-and-down season, but a win today will pull them level with Arsenal in 10th and ease away from the relegation-worried pack.

There two teams have a rich history but has been a while since Chelsea visited Leeds on league duty. Hopefully we will see another classic encounter like the ones from the 1970s and 80s. Thomas Tuchel has certainly got Chelsea firing since he took over from poor old Frank Lampard.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Stuijk, Dallas, Phillips, Alioksi, Roberts, Harrison, Raphina, Bamford.

Subs: Casilla, Koch, Poveda, Costa, Rodrigo, Berardi, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Werner, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, James, Emerson.

“Given their ups and downs, this could be perfect match for Chelsea to set themselves up for a late-season push,” says Craig Leader, manager Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "With Spurs and Arsenal struggling, they can set themselves up nicely for next season.”

Tomorrow sees a juicy north London derby as Tottenham travel to Emirates to take on Arsenal, with the ‘Big Six’ sides down in seventh and 10th in the Premier League title respectively. Both sides will be desperate for a win to boost their flailing top-four hopes. Read about Mikel Arteta on the formidable Spurs attack here.

Following the Chelsea trip to Elland Road, there are three more EPL games today. City could go a whopping 17 points clear with a win at Fulham.

Today’s line-up

Leeds v Chelsea, 4.30pm

Crystal Palace v West Brom, 7pm

Everton v Burnley, 9.30pm

Fulham v Man City, midnight

