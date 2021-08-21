REFRESH FOR UPDATES
Elsewhere, Newcastle's Wilson shoots wide against Villa, and Palace's Gallagher hits the crossbar against Brentford. It's all happening at one game though...
GOAL! CITY 1 NORWICH 0
Didn't take long. Torres plonks into the net with shades of own-goal. We shall see who that is given to. Torres takes the plaudits. Perfect start for City.
CITY 0 NORWICH 0
City set out their stall by camping deep in the Canaries' area. Not chances of note, but possession around 90 per cent after 5 mins.
Manchester City have lost three games in a row and Pep has never lost four. Will we see a new (unwanted) landmark? Norwich upset City last season, remember...
KICK-OFF
We are up and running. Who will get the early edge in four cracking games?
Kick-off moments away. We will bring you all the goals as they come in across the four games (I hope). I expect a feast so strap in.
15 minutes to kick-off now in our four live games. A very strong side for City (no Ake or Mendy this time), and Norwich will need to put in a strong show to come away from the Etihad unscathed
LIVERPOOL 2 BURNLEY 0
The scoreline was flattering on Burnley as Klopp's Reds dominated proceedings. With Virgil back, they are looking good. I'm probably most annoyed that Firmino came on with 10 minutes to go to mess up my fantasy team plans...
Some real juicy clashes coming up as City look to get some points on the board as defending champions - especially after Liverpool's early win. Can Brentford keep up their dream start after that brilliant opening-day win over Arsenal? What will Rafa conjure up with Everton amid so much speculation over the future of (not playing) James Rodriguez?
City v Norwich
Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva all return for City against Norwich after that loss to Spurs on the opening day
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus.
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.
Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.
Subs: Gunn, Omobamidele, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah.
Palace v Brentford
Fresh off their win over Arsenal, high-flyers Brentford are up against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Saky.
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Norgaard, Canos, Toney.
Subs: Goode, Forss, Wissa, Fernandez, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev.
Villa v Newcastle
Both Aston Villa and Newcastle will be out for points
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Buendia, Ings
Subs: Steer, Targett, Wesley, Hourihane, Tuanzebe, Nakamba, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka
Newcastle XI: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, S. Longstaff
Leeds v Everton
Kalvin Phillips returns for Leeds against an Everton side in a bit of turmoil
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.
Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Summerville, Shackleton, Cresswell, Drameh.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Begovic, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite.
Team news up first
We have four more games coming up at 6pm, so let's get stuck in.
6pm fixtures
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds United v Everton
Manchester City v Norwich City
“It will be a stern task for anyone to pull away this season, unlike in the past couple of campaigns,” says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. “One thing is for sure is the crowds. There are back in the stadiums and back in the establishments here. It is great to see as it adds to the atmosphere.”
LIVERPOOL 2 BURNLEY 0
We already have one game in the bag as Liverpool eased past Burnley 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Salah and Mane, to (temporarily, perhaps) go top of the table.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this busy English Premier League day.