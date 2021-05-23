REFRESH FOR UPDATES
Manchester City have been absolutely mobbed by jubilant fans as they come off the bus for their final game of the season at the Etihad. Pep has quite a smirk on his face - and well deserved.
I would be here all day with 20 team sheets, but the big news so far is Sergio Aguero starts on the bench for City as they face Everton for the Argentine’s final game at the Etihad. Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all start. Hopefully no injuries ahead of the Champions League final next week.
So let’s take a look at the rundown. All games kick-off simultaneously across England, with a full card of 10 clashes kicking off at 7pm.
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Sheffield v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United
We also have the added bonus of the new Europa League Conference race — while not as attractive as its big brothers, it is still a European ticket.
We know that Manchester City are champs — they will be lifting the trophy a little later. We know Sheffield, Fulham and West Brom are down, but there are teams still fighting for a massive amount today as Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool push for the coveted top-four slots and Champions League football next season.
Hello and welcome to the big finale to another -unlike any other — English Premier League season.