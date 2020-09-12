- Image Credit: Seyyed de la Llata

Anfield will see Liverpool host Leeds United Image Credit: AFP

08:06PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

TEAM NEWS

Skipper Jordan Henderson gets the nod and no Rodrigo for Leeds!

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Matip

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Klich, Phillips, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Casilla, Poveda, Alioski, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Casey

07:59PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Team news is in...

07:58PM



CRYSTAL PALACE 1 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Crystal Palace have got off to a flyer, beating Southampton 1-0 at Selhurst Park. A fine three points in the bank.

07:49PM



Arsenal got us under way earlier today, and registered a convincing win over new boys Fulham. New recruits Willian and Gabriel looked impressive, and goal machines Lacazette and Aubameyang got in on the act. Can Liverpool follow suit?

07:49PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

It has been a quick turnaround, but the never-abating hunger of the fans is keeping hostelries across the UAE busy as the season returns with a bang during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have pretty much had a seamless run from the Champions League into the new season, with the Community Shield last week. I guess the supporters now know the protocols in place, and our first priority is the safety and health of both our customers and staff,” says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion at Byblos Barsha Heights in Dubai. “We have a meticulous sanitisation process in place, in line with the Government’s requirements and, thankfully, the customers are appreciative of this extra care. Now we are all more mindful of the virus, safety comes first while the customers can still enjoy the game.”

07:49PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Good evening. Hope you are all up to speed for the new season after the shortest of summer breaks.