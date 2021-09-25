Refresh for updates
It's been a cagey start in the first 10 minutes at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea have seen more of the ball but have not as yet created a clear cut chance. City are feeling their way into this. The atmosphere is building inside the stadium - having the fans back makes such a difference.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo. Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Lingard, Dalot, Cavani, Heaton, Sancho, Matic, Van de Beek.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ings, Watkins. Subs: Buendia, Steer, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Archer, Bogarde.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Kante, Werner, Lukaku. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia
Hello and welcome to live coverage from Gulf News of the English Premier League. There are two mighty tasty early clashes this afternoon - early table toppers Chelsea host champions Man City at Stamford Bridge where Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to win his fourth consecutive match against Pep Guardiola while over at Old Trafford Man Utd play Aston Villa.