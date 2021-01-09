REFRESH FOR UPDATES
ET HALF-TIME: EVERTON 2 ROTHERHAM 1
Ancelotti's Everton nearly there now. As long as they hold off a potential resurgence from Rotherham, they can join Liverpool in the fourth-round in about 15 minutes. Party time at Chorley as they book their spot at the espense of Championship Derby.
EVERTON 2 ROTHERHAM 1
Relentless from Everton against a visibly tiring Rotherham. Bernard smacks it against the post before Blackman makes a great stop. Everton will have this in the bag soon. And there was me wanting penalties...
GOAL: CHORLEY 2 DERBY 0
Mike Calveley for Chorley
That is seismic! Sixth-tier Chorley are gonna do it. No way back for Rooney and Derby now.
EVERTON 2 ROTHERHAM 1
Seems to be one-way traffic for Everton now.
GOAL! EVERTON 2 ROTHERHAM 1
As we have seen so many times, you can't get over the line in the 90 and then you score early in ET. Substitute Doucoure does the damage to break Rotherham hearts. A cool finish as he beats the offside line.
FULL-TIME: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Bonus balls! So we get an extra 30 minutes at least in what has been an intriguing match. Rotherham have fought so well and could yet spring an upset. Championship leaders Norwich are safely into the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Coventry.
Millwall see off Boreham Wood 2-0 and Nottingham Forest defeat a reslilient Cardiff 1-0. Luton Town beat Reading by the same score. Chrley clining on against Derby. Still a good 10 mins to go in that one.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Minutes to go as a goal in any game could change things. Nails at the ready...
NO GOAL: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
The home side think they finally have the lead back as Tosun races in from the set-piece to stroke the ball home. But he is fractionally offside, and VAR says nope! This is going all the way.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Just as Everton almost take the lead but are denied close range by Rotherham keeper Blackman, they race up the other end and almost grab the lead for themselves.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
That should be Millwall safely through. Cannot say the same for Derby or Everton yet with 10 minutes to go of the 90. In fairness, Everton and Derby are both coming back into their respective games. Will athleticism show as the lower teams tire?
GOAL: BOREHAM WOOD 0 MILLWALL 2
Shaun Hutchinson for Millwall
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Where has this been all season from the Championship relegation contenders? They are continuing to outclass their multi-million Premier League opponents with cross after cross coming in and the Toffees pegged back. More changes from Ancelotti as Sigurdsson and Mina for Digne and Davies.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Ancelotti rings the change with Gordon and the ineffective Iwobi off for Bernard and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Italian Everton boss did not get the response he wanted and Rotherham send another shot just over the bar.
GOAL: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 1
Pinball moment in the Everton box and it falls kindly for Rotherham's Olosunde, who fires home into the opposite corner past Olsen. Deserved leveller.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Better from the home side as Alex Iwobi flashes a shot across goal. Rotherham get back up the pitch but cannot get a shot away in the box.
KICK-OFF: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Right. What response from Ancelotti's men after their presumed half-time rocket? Teams are back out for a chilly second half in the early games.
Chorley almost make it two just before the break in their game against Derby, but an ambitious effort comes back off the bar.
Rotherham have had more shots, shots on target and corners. Everton can count themselves lucky they are ahead. Impressive from the Championship strugglers. They are in the Championship relegation zone but holding their own so far.
Chorley, from the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, still lead Derby 1-0 as they near the break.
HALF-TIME: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Don't fancy being in that Everton dressing room right now... No more goals as the early games end the first half.
There has been a lot of debate about these games going ahead during the UK COVID lockdown, with many divided over the go-ahead.
"I felt for Aston Villa last night as they had to play Academy players against Liverpool's Premier League champions," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "However, I know how these games can give a big release and help take people's minds off both the lockdown and the weather back home. If it feels cold in Dubai right now, it is nothing compared to the weather in England. If is impressive we got so many games to go ahead."
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Another chance as the ball goes just wide of Olsen's goal. Ancelotti will have a wee halt-time riot act on his mind for the Everton players despite their slender lead.
Of course I shouldn't have said it
GOAL: BOREHAM WOOD 0 MILLWALL 1
Kenneth Zohore for Millwall
GOAL: LUTON 1 READING 0
George Moncur for Luton
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Anther great save from the Everton keeper as Rotherham prove the FA Cup can be a great leveller against Premier League opposition. Dare I say it, fairly quiet elsewhere for the moment.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
The hosts on the back foot now as Rotherham continue to press. Half-hearted appeal for a penalty for the men in white as Everton work to clear their lines and Crooks heads just over for the visitors.
GOAL: CHORLEY 1 DERBY 0
Connor Hall for Chorley.
I expected goals, but not from the non-league side against Rooney's Championship men. The magic of the Cup...
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
What a way to wake up as two half-chances for Rotherham are follwed by two very real ones. Everton keeper Olsen blocks two great shots with the sun in his eyes as the shadows get longer at Goodison.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Wayne Rooney's Derby are also under way lower league Chorley. Expect a few goals there.
EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
An early flurry of goals for you, with Everton continuing to boss things after Tosun's first goal since November 2019.
GOAL: NORWICH 2 COVENTRY 0
Jordan Hugill for Norwich
GOAL: NORWICH 1 COVENTRY 0
Kenny McLean for Norwich
GOAL: EVERTON 1 ROTHERHAM 0
Tosun for Everton
And there is the opener as the Rotherham defence is opened up by a lovely through ball and Cenk Tosun dinks it over the keeper.
EVERTON 0 ROTHERHAM 0
First goal of the day goes to Forest as the home side take the lead against their Welsh visitors. Everton - as expected against their lower league guests - are dictating the early play but are by no means showing a gulf in class.
GOAL: FOREST 1 CARDIFF 0
Lyle Taylor for Forest
We are under way - with focus on Everton v Rotherham, and other goals as they come in (I hope).
Liverpool and Wolves already made it through to the fourth round with wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace on Friday night in contrasting fashion. Klopp’s EPL champions swept aside a youth academy Villa 4-1, while Wolves edged Palace 1-0
Greetings on one of the busiest days on the English footballing calendar.
It is FA Cup third round day as there are no fewer than 20 matches taking place on a sunny but crispy Saturday back across the country.
The action of a gargantuan match day schedule begins with five matches from 4pm, with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in action shortly after.
Early FA Cup fixtures
Boreham Wood v Millwall
Everton v Rotherham United
Luton Town v Reading
Norwich City v Coventry City
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Chorley v Derby County