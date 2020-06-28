We are up and running at Selhurst Park, with the FA Cup being the only chance left of getting some silverware for either side. Arsenal are still pushing for a Champions League spot, but Sheffield's slim hopes are dwindling.
Read Ben East's intriguing take on the FA Cup here.
Sheffield United were thumped by Manchester United in their last outing, while Arsenal got their first post-COVID-break win under their belts with a 2-0 win over Southampton. One boost for Sheffield is the return of Arsenal's calamity personified, David Luiz, to the squad after suspension (olny joking Dave).
Sheff Utd: Henderson, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock,Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, McBurnie. Subs: Zivkovic, Luke Freeman, Sharp, Jagielka, Kieron Freeman,Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Berge
Arsenal: Martinez, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Maitland-Niles,Willock, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Pepe, Lacazette, Saka. Subs: Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Holding,Nelson, Nketiah, Macey, Smith
We are straight into the action today, with Arsenal travelling to Sheffield United in the second of the last-eight clashes. Manchester United were taken to extra-time by lowly Norwich City on Saturday night before scraping into the semi-finals with a 2-1 win.
Afternoon all! The Premier League takes a bit of a backseat this weekend as the grand old tradition-laden FA Cup takes centre stage.