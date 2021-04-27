KICK-OFF
REAL 0 CHELSEA 0
We are off. Shouts echoing around the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Real's training stadium but still admirable in its own right. Tentative start, understanbly, from both sides.
Real v Chelsea
Five minutes to kick-off, and the big news is there is no place for Havertz in the visitors' squad.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Eder Militao, Varane, Nacho, Carvajal, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Marcelo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Subs: Hazard, Asensio, Lunin, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Altube, Arribas, Blanco, Gutierrez
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic, Werner. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Abraham, Caballero, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson Palmieri
Real Madrid v Chelsea
It is almost a relief to get back to the ‘normality’ of a Champions League semi stage with two teams that have never won the competition after the chaos over the past week with the ill-fated European Super League farce. Read a read take on the return to on-field action here.
Real Madrid v Chelsea
In the quarters, Chelsea edged out Porto 2-1 on aggregate, while Real saw off Liverpool 3-1 over two legs in the last eight. The winners over the two legs in Madrid and London will face either Paris St-Germain or Manchester City in the final. Those two new-boy powerhouses go head to head in their first leg in Paris on Wednesday night. But that is a story for another night. One boost for PSG is that star striker Neymar has said he is happy in Paris ant wants to stay on amid speculation over his future (has there ever been a season when there is not speculation over the Brazilian?). You can read all the latest here.
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Back to the continental competition and we could be in for a cracker. Goal machine Benzema is in the best form of his career for Zinedine Zidane’s side while — despite a recent shock defeat to West Brom — Chelsea seem to have their attacking woes behind them.
“It could easily go either way, with Chelsea having sorted themselves out and Real having a bit of a Jekyll & Hyde season,” says Craig Leader, manager at Crown 7 Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. “Zidane said himself that he will need to see the ‘best Real’ to make it to another final. Let’s see what they have left in the tank after another long season and tough fight in La Liga.”
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Similarly, Real have had their struggles domestically, but have reeled in Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga before another stutter at the weekend gave their domestic rivals the upper hand once again.
Real Madrid v Chelsea
How do you see this one going? Both clubs have had a yo-yo year, with the visitors sacking club hero Frank Lampard as manager midway through the season before Thomas Tuchel steadied the ship and has them pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Real Madrid v Chelsea
All set for the final-four fight? First up we are in Madrid as 13-time winners Real Madrid take on Chelsea.