The Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon is the venue for the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon Image Credit: AFP

PSG and Leipzig do battle on Tuesday, with Bayern v City/Lyon on Wednesday. The Germans will have their feet up tonight enjoying an extra day's rest as they watch to find out their victims - sorry, opponents.

Paris St-Germian and RB Leipzig have already confirmed one of the semi-finals with their late shows over Atalanta and Atletico Madrid respectively. Who will complete the final four? Well, we are about 40 mins away from kick-off and finding out...

After the craziness of Bayern's thumping - if that does it justice - 8-2 triumph over Barcelona last night, these two have a lot to live up to. There are no fans in Lisbon for the hastily organised mini-tournament, due to coronavirus, but fans will be tuning in around the world in their millions.

"Last night has certainly created a buzz about this competition, if there wasn't one already. It is like the Germany v Brazil game in the World Cup, after that, everyone was talking about it," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. "Hopefully tonight will be as good to really set things up for the fans in the semi-finals and then the final."

TEAM NEWS

Lyon: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Cornet, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Toko Ekambi, Memphis.

TEAM NEWS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus.

There will be no chance of complacency from City. When these sides met in the group stages a couple of years back, Lyon managed a win and a draw against their vastly talented opposition. Any chance of a repeat upset tonight?

One hour to kick-off now and team news is reaching us... Eric Garcia is in for Phil Foden in City's only change from the side that humbled Real Madrid. Full line-ups coming shortly.

But back to tonight. Pep Guardiola's side are heavily fancied to see off their French rivals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, having comprehensively defeated the mighty Real Madrid in the last 16. But Lyon didn't get here on good looks and they accounted for Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus last time out. I'm not expecting another 10-goal frenzy like last night, but this one will certainly have no shortage of goalmouth action, given both side's attack-minded football.

I tell you what, it has been a busy one in the world of sport today, with Lewis Hamilton grabbing pole in the Spanish GP, and then the bombshell of MS Dhoni announcing his retirement.

Evening! Have we all recovered from last night's shenanigans? Ready for more? Then we shall begin. Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Lyon for the somewhat ominous honour of facing the mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.