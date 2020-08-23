REFRESH FOR UPDATES
And nearly another at the other end as Neymar does brilliantly to dance through the defence before Angel Di Maria blasts over with just Neuer to beat. Breathless stuff.
So close for Bayern to open the scoring. Robert Lewandowski does it all himself, bringing the ball down, spinning to unleash the shot. Navas is beaten but it comes off the post. The Pole has his head in his hands, he thought he had scored.
And there is that exposure of Bayern's defensive tactics. Neymar is through on the left, fed in by Mbappe, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stands up well to block, before then clearing the Brazilian's follow up out for a corner. Risky!!!
Kingsley Coman, preffered on the left wing to Ivan Perisic for Bayern, is struggling to get on the end of the balls coming his way so far, as another eludes him and rolls out for a goal-kick.
A lovely ball releases Bernat on the left, but Bayern block a couple of half-chances. Mbappe then sees his effort charged down. PSG are certainly going to give their all tonight.
PSG get forward to sniff out that high Bayern line, but it's holding firm at the moment. As they push forward, the French side are almost caught out at the back but Thomas Mueller cannot get a shot away.
Despite the threat posed by PSG's front line, Bayern are unwavering in their high defending. They were nearly caught on many occasions by Lyon in the semi-final. Will PSG punish them?
Bayern make the early forays, but deep defending from PSG keep them at bay. Both sides would love an early goal to sellte the nerves.
KICK-OFF: BAYERN 0 PSG 0
We are under way. Both teams in their traditional 'home' colours, Bayern all in red and PSG in their dark blue.
A straw poll of followers indicates a sneaking suspicion PSG might nick this tonight. "Nemar and Mbappe will expose Bayern's high line and exploit Neuer's deficiencies," Martin O'Neill, all the way from Eastbourne, tells me. You heard it here first - well second, because I just heard it.
So, shall Bayern continue their utter dominance of opponents - including the 8-2 whupping of Barcelona - or shall Neymar continue his rich vein of form and silence the German juggernaut? 10 minutes to kick-off.
In another common theme between the opponents, two gents named Thiago could be playing their last games for their respective clubs as Thiago Silva is heading to new pastures from PSG and Bayern's Thiago Alcanatra is a wanted man in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City and - apparently - Arsenal interested.
While we await the pomp and tickertape ahead of the kick-off, some interesting transfer bites for you to chew over...
There are no fans allowed in the Estadio Da Luz Stadium for the match tonight, due to that COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped plenty of fans making their way to Portugal nonetheless. Hope they are behaving
I mentioned that this could be a sixth European crown for Bayern, but they haven't won it since 2013, mainly thanks to that pesky Ronaldo and Real Madrid mopping up so many. The Germans would love to get ahead of Barcelona in the pecking order. And, incidentally, join Liverpool on six.
So are the footy fans used to the 'new normal' yet?
"It has certainly been different since we restarted." says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "The earlier restart of the Bundesliga certainly helped the fans get used to the situation, and help the TV broadcasters get their sounds and transmission right.
"It was a shame we missed out on the Euros, but the European leagues managing to get to completion, then the Europa League and Champions League means we only have a few weeks to wait to the start of next season proper, and everyone will be in the swing of what to expect."
TEAM NEWS
Keylor Navas resumes in goal for PSG, having missed the semi. Bayern opt for Kingsley Koman over Ivan Perisic on the wing. Interesting...
PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.
Bayern: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski.
Both sides had commanding 3-0 wins in the semi-finals. Bayern managing to quell French upstarts Lyon, while PSG saw off German upstarts RB Leipzig (3-0, French v German... I see a pattern emerging).
Just under an hour to kick-off. It's a clash of German coaches in the dug-out. Will Hansi Flick's rejuvenated Bayern march to a sixth European crown, or will Thomas Tuchel and his expensive mob upset the applecart a little and give the Paris club their first title?
Of course, this will be a final like no other, not only because of its delayed occurence. The match was originally to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. But the coronavirus pandemic forced Uefa to move all matches from the last-eight stage to Lisbon.
There is no Messi, no Ronaldo, no Salah, no Aguero. But we are not short on firepower tonight as Bayern's born-again frontline of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry take on the stellar trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria of PSG.
Good evening from Lisbon (Dubai, really)! After 12 months of footy (and a very lenghty COVID-19 enforced break) we are eventually at the Uefa Champions League showpiece event. Bayern Munich, who have swept all in Germany this season, take on Paris St-Germain, who have - erm - swept all in France this season.