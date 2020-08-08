Lewandowski celebrates his opener for Bayern against Chelsea Image Credit: AFP

NO GOAL! BARCA 2 NAPOLI 0

The ball touched Messi's arm as he controlled it and VAR correctly, by the letter of the law, throws Napoli a lifeline. It is harsh, but thems the rules! Napoli still need to find two goals with 60 mins to go.

GOAL! BARCA 3 NAPOLI 0

This is silky from Barcelona now, and they are looking like their old selves. Ospina makes a great save in the Napoli goal but Barca keep it alive and the ball finds its way to Messi. The maestro cushions it down with his chest and delivers a lovely dink over keeper Ospina. Writing on the wall here now.

BAYERN 2 CHELSEA 0

Oof! Salt in the wounds. Chelsea have the ball in the net but Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort is ruled out.

GOAL! BAYERN 2 CHELSEA 0

While I was waxing lyrical about Messi, Ivan Perisic has put the final nail in Chelsea's coffin. Final nail, box in the ground, thrown away the shovel. No coming back for 5-0 on aggregate for Frank Lampard's men. If anything, it could get pretty ugly(er) for the men in blue.

GOAL! BARCA 2 NAPOLI 0

And that is why he is the best player in the world. Lionel Messi picks up the ball out wide, beats three challenges, is fouled, gets up, beats two more defenders and curls home a finish only he can do. That was sublime, sensational, staggering. Napoli in big trouble now.

BAYERN 1 CHELSEA 1

Bayern are now content to play the ball around. They will have one eye on the next round now as the games will come thick and fast. Barring the biggest comeback in the history of ever, they play the winner of the Barca v Napoli clash in Lisbon next.

BARCA 1 NAPOLI 1

So as it stands, Napoli must score (same drill as before kick-off, really) to take the game to extra-time now. Mertens still looking lively and, if you ask me, are they to muster a goal, it will come through him.

GOAL! BARCA 1 NAPOLI 0

Clement Lenglet heads it into the net but VAR is checking on a push by the Barca man... Goal given. That is odd. It looked like a blatant push by Lenglet to make space for his header. VAR said not enough in it to give a foul. That will really rile Napoli, who had been on top until that point.

GOAL! BAYERN 1 CHELSEA 0

Over in Germany, still goalless but the home side are dominating proceedings. Oh, and as I type, they open the scoring. Robert Lewandowski, despite his age, shows why he is the hottest goalscoring machine in Germany as he bangs it in from the penalty spot to shatter any remaining Chelsea hopes. Lewandowski was bundeled over to win the kick, which was given by VAR.

BARCA 0 NAPOLI 0

Napoli are at it again in a cavernous but empty Camp Nou. Mertens and Jose Callejon almost find the target and then some pinball in the box before Barcelona clear. Napoli are defo up for this.

BARCA 0 NAPOLI 0

Holy moly, Dries Mertens doesn't know why he hasn't scored as he finds himself behind the Barca defence but he sclaffs his shot with only the keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to beat. It comes off the outside of the upright and Mertens is holding his head in his hands. How costly will that be? A real statement of intent from Napoli.

And away you go as they say. Bayern quickly on the attack in Germany, with Chelsea on the back foot. Proceedings a few minutes behind in Spain.

Out come the teams in Munich and Barcelona. In 90 minutes (unless we go to extra-time), we shall have our final two quarter-finalists for this longest ever Champions League campaign. Barca? Napoli? Bayern? Chelsea (not really)? Who do you reckon? None of the six teams already through have ever won the Champions League!

So does anyone fancy Chelsea doing a 'Liverpool' and turning things around against Bayern? Not me. I reckon there is more chance of an upset in Spain as Napoli look to account for Barcelona. Real, Liverpool and Juve are already out, mind. Could we have a new name on the trophy this year? 10 mins to kick-off.

15 minutes to go to kick-off. Nervous much? I always find I am more nervous when my team are leading, but I am pretty sure the Bayern fans are fairly confident tonight.

Speaking of which, the restart of hostilities in the Champions League has the fans coming back out of the woodwork. "I never knew we had quite so many Manchester City and Napoli fans in Dubai," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion at Byblos Barsha Heights. "We even had a Lyon fan in last night along with the usual Real and Juventus crowd. I'm sure more closet fans will creep out as we get to the next round."

BARCA v NAPOLI

Team news

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, De Jong, Messi Suarez, Griezmann

Napoli: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Manolas, Rui, Demme, Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens

BARCA v NAPOLI

Over in Spain, unlike Bayern, Barcelona are far from home and hosed as they are locked 1-1 with a rejuvenated Napoli side who have the gnashing Gennaro Gattuso at the helm. You can guarantee this Napoli side will fight for everthing out there at the Camp Nou. They would rather that than face the wrath of growling Rino on the sidelines.

BAYERN v CHELSEA

Team news

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Gnabry, Muller, Perisic; Lewandowski Subs: Ulreich, Hoffmann, Odriozola, Sule, Javi Martinez, Coutinho, Cuisance, Hernandez, Tolisso, Tillman, Musiala, Arrey-Mbi

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic, Barkley; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Mount Subs: Kepa, Cumming, Rudiger, Tomori, Simeu, Maatsen, Bate, Lawrence, Giroud, Batshuayi, Broja

After that drama - who says club's are knee-jerk? - let's get back to tonight's business. How is your memory?

BAYERN v CHELSEA

First up: Frank Lampard's mob have a mountain to climb after they suffered a 3-0 Stamford Bridge reverse at the hands of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The rookie manager must have had his team watching videos of Liverpool's historic comeback against Barcelona on the way to tothe title last year.

One problem: Chelsea aren't Liverpool... OK, two, problems, Chelsea aren't Liverpool and Bayern look unbeatable. OK, a multitude problems face Chelsea, but the most important ones are how to score three away goals in Germany to even give themselves a chance...

Andrea Pirlo

More on Pirlo: Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was Saturday named as the Italian champions' new coach, the club announced.

Pirlo, 41, replaces Maurizio Sarri who was sacked after just one season as Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon on Friday.

Pirlo has signed a two-year contract.

Juventus are not hanging about as the news just in is Andrea Pirlo will replace Sarri as coach at the Turin club. That's a big gamble as the untested Juve and AC Milan legend has only got experience as Juve's Under-23 coach.

10:06PM



Good evening once again. After what seems like months - six to be exact - tonight we will finally know our final eight for the 2019-20 Uefa Champions League.

Manchester City and Lyon did for European giants Real Madrid and Juventus respectively last night, not without a fair bit of drama, and it ended up costing Juve boss Maurizio Sarri his job. It may cost them a lot more in the weeks to come...