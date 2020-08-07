Manchester City take on Zidane's Real Madrid, while Ronaldo and Juve take on Lyon

The Etihad is the venue for Manchester City v Real Madrid Image Credit: Reuters

11:09PM



CITY 0 REAL 0

Real, in their less-than-common pink change strip, move the ball about early on as City get into their stride and sze up their opponents. Kevin De Bruyne lets fly from distance but it is deflected harmlessley wide.

11:05PM



JUVE 0 LYON 0

Under way in Turin as well, where the hosts need to score to stand a chance of progressing. Higuain fluffs an early chance for Juve which is easlily mopped up by the Lyon keeper.

11:03PM



CITY 0 REAL 0

We are off and running. Can Pep's boys see off the mighty Real and their 13 European Cup titles? We shall see

10:58PM



One interesting card played by Zidane is Eden Hazard starting for Real. Maybe he is hoping his familiarity with English football will work in their favour in Manchester. Skipper Sergio Ramos is, of course, suspended.

10:55PM



CITY v REAL

JUVE v LYON

Ready to rumble? Two massive games with massive repercussions coming right up...

10:51PM



The teams are assembling for the pre-match ceremonial duties (at least City can't get any fines for fans booing the Uefa CL anthem tonight as there is a supporter ban due to coronavirus). Kick-offs in Manchester and Turin just around the corner.

10:49PM



Back to Manchester... This is a massive test of Pep Guardiola's credentials. He has moulded his own squad now and City have cleared their name of any financial wrongdoings, meaning their Uefa two-year Champions League ban has been revoked. How he would love to make a statement by winning this year's tournament. There is the small matter of Real Madrid up first.

10:45PM



Juventus probably were rubbing their hands when they saw this draw back in wintry Feb. Now they are right up against it as fresh-legged Lyon will be going for the big upset and a place in the final eight.

Juve coach is not worried about his position though. The former Chelsea boss is insistent he will still be the coach regardless of tonight's result. "It doesn't depend on a single game," he said bullishly.

10:41PM



Kick off is fast approaching, with some sweltering summer heat in England making it feel more like the Med. Will that suit Real, even though they are away from home?

10:40PM



The humidity hasn't stopped the fans from coming out in force to cheer on their favourites. There will be plenty of nervous Ronaldo fans biting their nails tonight in Dubai. "Many fans are still coming to terms will a late finish to the European games but, with both Manchester teams, Barca, Real and Juventus - not to mention the big following for Bayern - still going, and the games coming quick and fast, there are many requests to book tables for the big games, both in the Champions League and the Europa," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights.

He's not wrong as there is a quick turnaround after this weekend before teams jet off to Portugal (Champions League) and Germany (Europa League) for one-legged mini-tournament affairs to decide this year's champions.

10:30PM



The last-16 matches come to a close tomorrow night when Barcelona take on Napoli (1-1 from the first leg in Italy) and Chelsea hope for a miracle against Bayern, they trail 3-0.

Could Napoli cause an upset and - therefore - could that be Lionel Messi's last game for Barca?

10:27PM



Ronaldo and Juventus will be hoping they have recovered from their Serie A title-winning hangover - they have been in terrible form towards the end of the domestic season. Ronaldo was rested for their final game last week, so his fresh legs will have Lyon busy from the start.

Lyon have had plenty of rest after the Ligue 1 season in France was called off during the lockdown and was not completed. While those in Germany, Italy, Spain and England ploughed on in July, the French sides had their feet up.

10:23PM



As stated earlier, Gareth Bale did not even board the plane from Madrid to Manchester after he and boss Zinedine Zidane had a 'discussion' and the French coach claimed the out-of-favour Welsh wizard requested not to be selected. Days are numbered as a Galactico, I reckon.

10:15PM



JUVE v LYON

Team news

Juve: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Lyon: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Toko Ekambi, Memphis.

10:12PM



CITY v JUVE

Team news

City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Jesus

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Hazard, Rodrygo, Benzema.

10:10PM



Early team news for tonight's 11pm kick-offs say - while there is no Gareth Bale for Real - Phil Foden will start for City. And Ronaldo will be kicking of for Juve.

10:09PM



Evening all. Champions League footy is back and we kick things off after the longest of interims between first and second legs on record. Manchester City will be hoping to see off the small matter of Real Madrid at the Etihad, as they hold a 2-1 advantage form the first tie waaaaaay back in February.