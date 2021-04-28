PSG take on Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals Image Credit: Reuters

PSG 1 CITY 0: Best chance yet for City as Foden takes aim from distance, but Navas is right behind him.

PSG 1 CITY 0: Neymar is being silly now. I gave him the benefit of the doubt at his rolling around so far, but he is flopping around like it is Russia 2018. (Cue Neymar falling over at that comment).

PSG 1 CITY 0: City continue to probe when they get the ball into the PSG half, but still there is nothing up front.

PSG 1 CITY 0: A half-chance for City is snuffed out and Neymar and Mbappe are back on the attack, bringing out a grat block from walker and a heart-in-the-mouth slice past the post. Fraught.

PSG 1 CITY 0: City certainly are not used to not having the dominance in possession and PSG look the more likely to add to the scoreline. Could be a tough night for the visitors.

PSG 1 CITY 0: City chasing the game and start playing their keep-ball game that has served them so well. But PSG are snapping at their heels at every opportunity.

PSG 1 CITY 0: So City and Guardiola have their work cut out now as they have been on the backfoot. They coped well last time out against Dortmund. Can they show their character again?

GOAL! PSG 1 CITY 0: And the pressure tells. another corner and Marquinhos gets his head on the cross from the skipper. No one marking him.

PSG 0 CITY 0: Wow! And the game comes alive as PSG test the City defence with a hopeful shot from a corner before Neymar forces Ederson into an athletic one-handed save. The Brazilian striker is well up for this one.

PSG 0 CITY 0: As expected, a tentative start from both sides but PSG edging the early exchanges a smidge.

PSG 0 CITY 0: City not getting their usual possession dominance but they are beginning to make some forays down the right through Mahrez.

PSG 0 CITY 0: Lively start from PSG as Neymar tests Ederson. But Kyle Walker took the sting out of the attempt and it was an easy take for the Brazilain keeper.

PSG 0 CITY 0: We are up and running. Hold on to your hats!

PSG v CITY: The teams are out and we are ready to go. So much at stake in the first leg and history will be made over 180 minutes: back-to-back finals for PSG or a first visit for City. The picture will be (a bit) clearer in about two hours.

PSG v CITY: 15 minutes to kick-off in Paris and so far the sky looks clear, so not much chance of the downpour of last night.

PSG v CITY: Still not a bad bench for City to call upon if needed. Five subs allowed in Champions League, remember...

PSG v CITY: The big boost for PSG is Kylian Mbappe has shaken of - Taylor Swift-style - a dead leg he picked up at the weekend and will start for the French Champions. No place for Raheem Sterling in the City starting XI - with Silva, Foden and Mahrez kicking things off up front - interesting one that from Guardiola....

PSG v CITY: TEAM NEWS

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden

PSG v CITY: Both sides are stacked to the gunnels with class. PSG have Di Maria, Mbappe and Neymar, Icardi, Rafinha and Navas. City can rely on Sterling, Jesus and Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan and Ederson. Tough to call which way this will go but it is guaranteed to be a cracker (I hope).

"This will certainly have goals. Last night's match was ruined slightly by the heavy rain, but I'm sure we are in for a belter," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion Byblos Barsha Heights. "While Chelsea have a chance in the second leg, this one could be over in the first leg - either way..."

PSG v CITY: PSG were last year’s semi-finalists, losing out to Bayern Munich in the coronavirus-delayed showdown in Portugal. But this is new territory for City under Guardiola, having never made it beyond the quarters under his tutelage in five years — until now.

PSG v CITY: I have a feeling you won’t be able to look away from this one for a minute this evening as both sides are primed for an full-on attack form the start.

PSG v CITY