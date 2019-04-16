Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Listen in as Matt Smith, Shamsheer Mohammed and Ashley Hammond are all praise after Mo Salah’s wonder strike and unique celebration silenced the haters during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend. Oh, and there are a few Champions League matters to be sorted out too.

After a strike that was a contender for goal of the season — any season, come to that — in the win over Chelsea that took Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League, Salah took a moment to illustrate his stance against the haters, who have used abhorrent offensive chants against him.

As he was mobbed by a sea of red players and Anfield erupted in jubilation after his delicious rocket of a shot hit the back of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s net, the Egyptian Muslim struck a unique pose in his individual celebration.

He stood on one leg, his left foot placed against his right knee, leg pointing outward, crooked at the knee, and put his hands together in prayer in front of the Kop.