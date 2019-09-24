Milan: Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the Fifa Men's Player of the Year award on Monday for a record sixth time.
The Argentina striker edged out Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.
Barcelona superstar pips Ronaldo and Van Dijk to coveted football gong
Milan: Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the Fifa Men's Player of the Year award on Monday for a record sixth time.
The Argentina striker edged out Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.