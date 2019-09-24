190924 Messi
Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi speaks after winning the trophy for the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2019 Award. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the Fifa Men's Player of the Year award on Monday for a record sixth time.

The Argentina striker edged out Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.