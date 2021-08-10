Messi switches to PSG from Barcelona, as he arrives in Paris on Tuesday

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi salutes supporters from a window after he landed at Le Bourget airport ahead of signing for PSG Image Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi has touched down in Paris as he heads to sign a two-year deal with French club Paris St-Germain following his abrupt departure from Barcelona.

Messi and his father Jorge arrived at Barcelona airport after French newspaper L'Equipe and Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo said the Argentine midfielder had reached an agreement to join PSG on a two-year deal. Later, Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo posed smiling inside a private jet en route to Paris. He touched down around 5.30pm UAE time and greeted fans from a window wearing a 'Paris' T-shirt.

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose inside their private jet en route to Paris. Image Credit: Reuters

Asked by reporters at the airport if his son would sign for PSG, Jorge Messi replied: "Yes." The destination of the plane carrying Messi, 34, was not immediately confirmed but Messi was expected to arrive in the French capital later on Tuesday.

PSG fans were crowded outside Le Bourget airport in Paris as they awaited his arrival, even more crowded at PSG's Parc de Princes stadium.

Paris St-Germain supporters wait for Lionel Messi to arrive at Le Bourget airport Image Credit: AP

Messi established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time during a glittering, trophy-laden career at Barcelona, the club he joined as a schoolboy.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him because of La Liga's fair play rules.

At PSG, Messi will make an already formidable frontline even stronger. Messi's former Barcelona team mate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe are already at the club and are seen as two of the world's best players.

But the arrival of Messi, Barcelona's all-time record scorer with 682 goals, will boost the club's ambitions to win a first ever Champions League.