London: Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Round 20 of the Premier League on December 28-29. All matches start at 7pm (UAE) unless otherwise mentioned:

Saturday, December 28: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth (4.30pm): Brighton have not beaten their south coast rivals in four Premier League meetings (L3 D1). The Seagulls were thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth in this fixture last season and lost 2-0 away. Bournemouth have lost three of their last four away league games.

Newcastle United vs Everton: Everton have beaten Newcastle 20 times in 48 Premier League meetings, including seven away from home.

A solitary goal has separated the teams in three of their last four league games.

After losing to Arsenal on the opening day of the season, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last eight games at St James’ Park (W4 D4).

Southampton vs Crystal Palace: Palace are looking for only their fourth Premier League win over Southampton in their 21st meeting (D5 L12).

The Saints have lost six out of their nine games at home this season. Palace have kept only two clean sheets in nine away games this season.

Watford vs Aston Villa: Only one of the six Premier League meetings between Watford and Villa has ended in a draw, 0-0 at Vicarage Road in 2006.

It is the first top-flight clash between the sides since April 2016 when Watford edged Villa 3-2 at home.

Nigel Pearson’s Watford won their first home game of the campaign last weekend, beating Manchester United 2-0.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur (9.30pm): Norwich are looking for their first Premier League win over Tottenham since February 2014 when they prevailed 1-0 at home.

Tottenham defeated the Canaries 3-0 at home and away in the 2015-16 campaign.

Five of Spurs’ nine wins in 16 Premier League meetings with Norwich have come away from home.

West Ham United vs Leicester City (9.30pm): West Ham have conceded at least three goals at home in four matches this season, including the last three. Seven of West Ham’s 11 wins in 24 Premier League meetings with Leicester have been at home.

Leicester have scored 22 of their 41 goals this season on the road, including nine against Southampton in October.

Burnley vs Manchester United (11.45pm): United have scored two goals in four of their last five Premier League meetings with Burnley.