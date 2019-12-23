Lakers' Anthony Davis. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles: With superstar LeBron James sidelined by a muscle strain, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their most lopsided loss of the NBA season on Sunday as injury fears were raised about star big man Anthony Davis.

Paul Millsap scored 21 points, Nikola Jokic added 18 and Will Barton had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Denver in a 128-104 road victory over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets (20-8) won their sixth straight game to pull within three games of the Lakers (24-6), who dropped their third game in a row.