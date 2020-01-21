Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session on September 13, 2019 in Paris a day before a French L1 football match against Strasbourg. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe feels record-breaking Liverpool are “a machine”.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe to the BBC.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”