Staying or going? Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane may have to leave the club this summer if he wishes to win silverware. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: In his very first press conference as the new Tottenham manager, Nuno Espirito Santo made it clear that star man Harry Kane would remain at the club. This comes following weeks of speculation about the striker’s future who himself said he wanted to leave at the end of last season. His announcement rocked the Premier League club and pricked the ears of Manchester City. Following his four goals at Euro 2020 for England, Tottenham have braced themselves for bids for the 28-year-old but the new coach isn’t having any of it – but can he or Spurs really stop Kane from moving on?

He has played 336 games for them and scored 221 goals and is clearly doing his bit for the club to try to win silverware - but he does not see the North London giants contending for trophies or pushing for a place in the Champions League.

Costly risk

Chairman Daniel Levy is as shrewd as they come and he may be tempted to cash in on the player if a bid in the region of £100 million was to come in. But the question is – would anyone be willing to shell out that sort of cash for a player who is known within the football circles to carry an injury prone ankle? And at 28, there would be hardly any value in the player if they wanted to sell after say a three or five year deal expires. Sure, he gets goals – he got 23 last season, the most in the league – and that was in a misfiring Spurs team hardly blessed with world class players and who also did away with Jose Mourinho in the middle of a bumpy campaign. But it could be a costly risk that only a club flush with cash like City could afford.

Nuno is yet to even speak to Kane who is currently on holiday but the new coach will be desperate for the talisman to stay. Finding a proper replacement with just a month before the 21/22 season kicks off will be a tall order. But if they manage to keep hold of Kane then he will demand the squad is strengthened and that they push for honours this season. They finished 7th last season and got to the League Cup final but he will want the club to make some real quality signings to signal their intent before he agrees to commit his future at the club.

Quality players

But if he moved to City as he has been hotly tipped to do all summer, he would join up with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, and England teammates Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. All three would be able to supply Kane with the kind of quality service he craves and we could see him develop his game further under Pep Guardiola and of course bag even more goals next season.