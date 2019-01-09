Dubai: Jordan will be looking to capitalise on their shock Asian Cup win over Australia in their Group B opener by picking up another three points against Syria on Thursday.
Anas Bani Yaseen’s strike was enough to stun the Socceroos on Sunday in Al Ain and now Jordan coach Vital Borkelmans has set his sights on Syria, with victory all but guaranteeing a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament in the UAE.
Syria drew their opening match against Palestine and struggled to break down a stubborn defence in Sharjah.
Now the attention turns to Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium in the Garden City as Jordan aim to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for only the third time.
Yaseen is in fine form for the Jordanians but they will need to be at their best to deny a Syria side still smarting from the dropped points against Palestine.
Captain Omar Al Soma and his fellow striker Omar Kharbin will be looking to get their campaign back on track as soon as possible and three points against Jordan will do just that. The match takes place at 5.30pm in Al Ain.