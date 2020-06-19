Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish’s big-money move to Manchester United has been put to one side while the Aston Villa captain deals with the charges brought against him for violating multiple driving laws. The England midfielder was involved in a car crash during the lockdown period in March in Birmingham.
According to a BBC Sport report, Grealish is accused of hitting parked cars before fleeing the scene in Solihull on March 29.
The 24-year-old, who was on the brink of a 75 million pound move from Villa to United, now faces charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene or report the collision.
A statement released by West Midlands Police read: “An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.”
Grealish is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on August 25 to answer the charges.
Aston Villa played out a goalless draw against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening as Premier League returned to action after the COVID-19 hiatus. They will next take on Chelsea on Sunday.