D’Ambrosio’s header enough to take Inter top of Serie A

Inter Milan celebrate the win over Lazio. Image Credit: AP

Milan: Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season and returned to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Danilo D’Ambrosio’s first-half header was enough to secure the three points as Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made a string of outstanding saves to keep them in front.

Antonio Conte’s side have won five games from five at the start of the league campaign and their only blip has been a draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League group stage.

Inter are top with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed Juventus.

Conte’s side made the breakthrough midway through the first half when D’Ambrosio outjumped Jony at the back post to head home a Cristiano Biraghi cross.

Lazio immediately went in search of an equaliser but Handanovic, making his 300th Inter appearance, made three superb saves in quick succession to deny two Joaquin Correa shots and a Bastos effort.